Leeds United are set to target a move for Celtic’s Matt O’Riley this summer if promoted to the Premier League.

According to Give Me Sport, the Whites are planning to reignite their interest in the 23-year-old, having failed in their attempts to sign him last summer.

It was previously claimed that the Yorkshire outfit made an offer worth £10 million for the Celtic star, which was rejected.

Leeds are set to face competition from the likes of Brentford and Brighton in the race to sign O’Riley.

Matt O'Riley's transfer value

The Denmark international has contributed an impressive 11 goals and 10 assists in the Scottish Premiership this season (all stats from Fbref).

Matt O'Riley - Celtic league goals and appearances as of March 25th (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Appearances) 2021-22 16 (10) 4 (1) 2022-23 38 (32) 3 (12) 2023-24 29 11 (10)

This has led to Celtic reportedly placing a £25 million price tag on the midfielder ahead of potential summer interest.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether O’Riley would be worth the £25 million price tag set by the Scottish champions…

Matt O'Riley could be what Leeds need in the Premier League

Declan Harte

O’Riley is an exceptional talent, and a move to the Premier League this summer is looking increasingly likely given the speculation.

The Danish international still has three years left on his contract, however, meaning Celtic have a strong negotiating position.

A deal worth £25 million could only be done if Leeds got promoted, but they should have that kind of money to spend if they are back in the top flight.

O’Riley would be a good fit in Daniel Farke’s style of play, and would bring some of the creativity that the team has lacked at times this season.

He is a danger in the final third himself, and can contribute goals as well as assists.

Leeds do need to learn from past mistakes in the Premier League and act sensibly in the transfer market and avoid overspending.

But adding someone of O’Riley’s quality might just prove worth it, as he could be a difference-maker between staying up and going straight back down.

At £25 million, that might just be the right price to tempt the Whites into pursuing a deal.

It would also be an exciting project for O’Riley to join given the ambition the new American owners have shown since taking control of the club in 2023.

Sam Rourke

I've always been a massive fan of Matt O'Riley ever since his time at MK Dons.

He's an extremely gifted midfielder and has all the technical attributes to make it to the very top so it's no surprise to see Leeds United enter the mix once again for his signature.

Able to operate effectively in both an attacking and defensive sense, he's an all-round midfielder that could offer Leeds United so much and for me he would complement Glen Kamara or Ilia Gruev very well in the midfield pivot.

11 goals and 10 assists in the SPFL is some return for the Celtic man this term and his experience in the Champions League with the Bhoys adds a further string to his bow if he were to make the switch to Elland Road.

O'Riley's ability to contribute offensively could even mean he could play in the role that Georginio Rutter does, just behind the striker, although I think him partnering either Gruev or Kamara would be the optimal solution for Farke's men if he was to arrive.

£25m is a fair sum of money that Celtic are demanding and Leeds should push the boat out to get the midfielder in, in my view - He could be worth a shedload more in the years to come given the trajectory at which his career is taking.

It's also easy to forget he's still only 23 and has so much room to develop and mature as a footballer - This'd be a coup for the 49ers.