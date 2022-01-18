‘An exceptional signing’ – Sunderland closing in on deal to sign Championship player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland have been linked with a move for Stoke City’s Danny Batth, according to Football Insider.

The Black Cats are set to beat Sheffield Wednesday to the signing of the 31-year old centre back from Michael O’Neill’s side.

So, would he be a good signing for Sunderland? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

Billy Mulley

What an excellent capture this would be if Sunderland are able to secure a move for Batth.

Despite his lack of regular game time this season, Batth’s experience and defensive competence has been a big helping hand for the Potters when he has been tasked with starting, especially since Harry Souttar suffered his injury.

There is no denying that Batth has the ability to continue operating at Championship level as a regular, meaning a move to Sunderland in the lower division will be mightily impressive.

The top end of League One is proving to be extremely competitive this season, and I firmly believe that the addition of a player like Batth could make a huge difference in their pursuit of third-tier glory.

Adam Jones

This would be an exceptional signing for the Black Cats and a much-needed one too.

With Frederik Alves returning to West Ham United, it’s vital Lee Johnson’s men address this position and in Batth, you have a traditional centre-back who will be able to push youngster Callum Doyle’s performances levels higher.

The 31-year-old has a wealth of Championship experience under his belt and considering his age, he still has at least two or three more years to give at second/third-tier level. This is why this signing may not be such a short-term one – and it also provides Johnson with the opportunity to mix things up and play three at the back.

This flexibility could be crucial in retaining their unpredictability and with this, boost their chances of promotion. I said this about the potential Jermaine Defoe arrival and I’ll say it again: this signing has promotion written all over it.

Ned Holmes

Signing a centre-back appears to be high on Sunderland’s list of priorities and Batth looks a fantastic candidate.

The 31-year-old is still a Championship-level defender, in my eyes, so you have to feel he would strengthen a League One side.

His experience should be useful as well given a number of the other defensive options in Johnson’s squad are on the younger side.

There seems to be multiple League One clubs eyeing a move for Batth but you’d have to feel that the North East club will be an appealing prospect given their current place in the table.

This would be a fantastic bit of business, if the Black Cats can get it done.