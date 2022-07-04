“An excellent talent” – Burnley set to make Derby swoop: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley are plotting a move for Derby County 21-year-old Jason Knight, according to Football Insider.

The Clarets have made some impressive moves ahead of the start of the 2022/23 Championship season and are now targetting Knight.

But would he be a good signing? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Marcus Ally

The Clarets do not have a midfielder in the same ilk as Jason Knight, and the Irishman would help Vincent Kompany continue to decrease the average age of the squad.

The 21-year-old has just one year remaining on his contract at Pride Park, and he proved last season that he can be just as effective in wide or central midfield roles.

Now that the Rams’ long-term future has been secured under David Clowes’ ownership, some of the younger players at the club, particularly since Wayne Rooney’s departure, may feel less inclined to stay put and more interested in progressing their careers next summer.

Even with the takeover complete, promotion is going to be an uphill battle at this stage for the Rams, and two seasons in the third tier would likely stagnate the development of someone like Knight.

He would be a very shrewd pick-up for the Clarets.

Adam Jones

With just 12 months left on his contract and with the Rams in League One, this would be an ideal time to pounce.

At 21, his value will only increase as well so in this sense, bringing the Irishman in should be low-risk because even if they can’t get themselves back up to the top flight and Knight is ready for top-tier football, they could sell him on for more than they would pay for him.

Still, they may need to wait for another key player to leave before they splash out the amount needed to lure him to Turf Moor because he may not be available on a cheap deal.

With Scott Twine (22) and CJ Egan-Riley (19) already arriving, this would be another exciting, young addition and his Knight’s versatility would be a real asset to have.

Billy Mulley

Jason Knight is an excellent talent who would tear up League One if afforded the chance in the third-tier.

A player who can operate in a variety of roles and still produce exciting results, Knight’s versatility, general quality and exceptionally high ceiling would justify a move to the top end of the Championship, whilst a Premier League move is not too much of a stretch either.

A gifted technician, with vision beyond most, Knight is a creative option who can unlock defences, whilst he has proven to be clinical and composed in front of goal.

Also a relentless worker when out of possession, Knight is someone that ticks a lot of boxes for new Burnley boss Vincent Komapny, and subsequently, a move for the 21-year-old would be excellent.