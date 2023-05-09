This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Preston North End are in the hunt for Ashley Barnes’ signature this summer, according to Alan Nixon.

The 33-year-old is set to depart Burnley as a free agent and is facing interest from a number of clubs.

Would Ashley Barnes be a good signing for Preston North End?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether Barnes would be a good addition to Ryan Lowe’s side…

James Reeves

Barnes would be an excellent signing for Preston.

The Lilywhites have struggled for goals all season and with Tom Cannon set to depart in the summer, they will desperately need to strengthen in the forward areas.

Barnes has thrived in both Sean Dyche and Vincent Kompany's Burnley sides, proving his ability to adapt to different styles of play.

He is not the most prolific goalscorer, but his all-round game would be incredibly useful to North End and with Emil Riis set to return from injury next season, the pair could form a productive partnership.

After winning three promotions during his time at Turf Moor, Barnes would also bring a winning mentality to Deepdale, which would be invaluable as the Lilywhites look to push for the play-offs again next campaign

Josh Cole

When you consider that Preston are set to part ways with Tom Cannon, Troy Parrott and Liam Delap later this month when their respective loan deals expire, they will unquestionably need to bolster their options in the striker position this summer.

Swooping for Ashley Barnes would be a wise piece of business by the Lilywhites as the 33-year-old knows exactly what it takes to compete at this level.

Set to be available on a free transfer, Barnes has managed to provide a respectable total of 53 direct goal contributions in the Championship during his career, 10 of which came during the 2022/23 campaign.

If Barnes is able to hit the ground running at Deepdale, he will become an instant hit with the club’s supporters who will be desperate to see their side launch another push for a top-six finish later this year.

Declan Harte

Preston’s attacking options for next season are looking a little light given Tom Cannon and Troy Parrott are both set to return to their parent clubs.

Adding some permanent depth to the attack in Barnes could be a smart move to ensure Lowe will have options in his squad.

Barnes has good Premier League experience which would be useful to have in the dressing room.

The 33-year-old also still has plenty to offer a side like Preston, with the forward helping Burnley to promotion this season with six goals and three assists to his name.

They will face strong competition, but this would be a promising signing for the Lilywhites.