Millwall are said to be closing in on the signing of AFC Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers, according to the Irish Sun.

It is believed that the Premier League side have made the 24-year-old available for a loan move this summer.

The report states there are a host of Championship clubs who are said to be interested in the Shot stopper, but Millwall are in pole position.

Travers played an important role in Bournemouth’s successful promotion-winning campaign in the 2021/22 season. He then continued to be the club’s number one into last season, but lost his place after the 9-0 defeat to Liverpool.

It now looks as though he could be spending the 2023/24 season back in the Championship, with Millwall a possible destination.

Would Mark Travers be a good signing for Millwall?

Here, three FLW writers have discussed Millwall’s interest in Travers and shared whether they think it would be a good signing.

Adam Elliott

Presumably Travers is only signing for Millwall to be the club’s number-one.

George Long is the established first-choice and Bartosz Bialkowski is the back-up, and the pair still have two years remaining on their deals, which makes this a strange one.

The club also opted to extend Connal Trueman’s deal until 2025 as well. Meaning there are already three first-team options within their ranks.

Of course, Travers could well be a material improvement on their other choices, but to have four ‘keepers of this standard on their books when there are other more pressing issues in the squad is a head-scratcher.

Long has been seen as a weak point, so perhaps he will depart, but there is little to suggest that will be the case. Travers is a vastly experienced player for his relatively young age, and has a promotion under his belt as well, but Millwall may have overstocked themselves here if this move materialises.

Brett Worthington

It seems clear that Millwall are keen on adding to their goalkeeping options this summer, and If that is the case, Travers would be an excellent signing.

The 24-year-old has proven before that he is very capable at this level, performing remarkably well in Bournemouth’s promotion campaign.

The shot stopper lost his place last season, but that could be argued to be a rash decision as he was part of the side that lost 9-0.

Travers is probably in need of spending some time away from Bournemouth and joining a club where he is going to play week in and week out.

Of course, Bournemouth are only going to send Travers to a side knowing that their player is going to play, so you would expect Travers to be Millwall’s new number one keeper.

Declan Harte

Travers would be a smart signing for Millwall.

The Lions have decided to improve on their goalkeeping options this summer and Travers could be the best option for them to do so.

The Irishman has Premier League experience and helped Bournemouth reach the top flight in 2022.

While he has fallen down the pecking order in the 12 months since, he is still a dependable shot stopper that would be an upgrade on Millwall’s current options.

Much will depend on the fee, but if the London club can agree a reasonable price then this would be a great signing.