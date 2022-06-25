“An excellent addition” – Stoke City fan pundit reacts as new signing confirmed

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

After an underwhelming previous season, Stoke City have been active in the transfer market as they look to improve Michael O’Neill’s squad.

One of the recent new recruits is Josh Laurent, with the midfielder joining on a free transfer after his contract with Reading had expires.

Having been a key figure with the Royals over the past few years, bringing in the 27-year-old seems like a smart bit of business from the Potters, particularly as it’s an area of the pitch that needed addressing.

And, Stoke City fan pundit Ben Rowley explained to FLW why he was very pleased that the club had managed to win the race to sign Laurent.

“Very happy with this, especially on a free. Laurent was a key player when Reading nearly broke into the top six a couple of years ago.

“He’s an energetic midfielder, box-to-box, similar to the departing Joe Allen but the difference is he’s got a lot more presence, he’s a big guy, and I think that’s what we’ve missed in the midfield, a bit of presence there.

“And, I think alongside Lewis Baker perhaps, or a couple of others that might come in, I think Laurent could really be an excellent addition.”

Did these 25 Stoke City transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 John Carew joined Stoke on loan from West Ham. True False

The verdict

This is a view that’s surely echoed by the majority of Stoke fans as Laurent’s arrival does seem like a great signing.

He is a competitive player who knows all about the league and will add a steel and physicality to the team, which is crucial in what is such a tough, demanding league.

We know that Stoke aren’t going to be splashing the cash this summer, so it’s about identifying bargains and picking up Laurent on a free is a real coup for O’Neill.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.