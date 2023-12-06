Highlights Middlesbrough are monitoring 21-year-old defender Eiran Cashin ahead of the January transfer window due to their defensive injury crisis.

Cashin has earned praise for his performances at Derby County and is attracting interest from multiple Premier League clubs.

Signing Cashin would be a good move for Middlesbrough as he has the potential to strengthen their defense and has the ability to compete at a higher level.

Middlesbrough are the latest club to show an interest in Derby County defender Eiran Cashin.

According to Teamtalk, the Championship side are monitoring the 21-year-old ahead of the January transfer window.

Boro are struggling for defensive numbers due to injury issues despite bolstering in the summer, so Michael Carrick will surely be keen to address the issue with some additions in the winter market.

This has led the club to showing an interest in the League One player, who has earned a lot of plaudits for his performances for the Rams.

Would Eiran Cashin be a good signing for Middlesbrough?

Middlesbrough face stiff competition from the likes of West Ham, Brighton, Burnley, and other clubs in the race for the Ireland underage international.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether Cashin would be a good addition to the Championship squad…

Declan Harte

Middlesbrough are currently without the likes of Darragh Lenihan, Tommy Smith and Dael Fry, with the former duo expected to be absent for quite a while.

Carrick should be looking to reinforce his defensive options, especially as Paddy McNair is also out of contract at the end of this season and may depart as a free agent in 2024.

Cashin would be an excellent addition in January and would strengthen the side ahead of a busy second half of the campaign.

Boro are looking to compete for promotion to the Premier League, and the Derby defender could help boost their chances.

He is a strong, commanding figure at the back that also has the confidence to play with the ball, which would make him a good fit for Carrick’s side.

The 21-year-old possesses a lot of potential and is ready to compete at a higher level.

That there are multiple Premier League sides looking at his signature says all you need to know about how highly rated this centre-back is.

But Boro can offer him immediate game time at a higher level, and a Premier League ambition, that may persuade him to turn down the top flight for the time being.

Derby are likely to command a fee in the region of £5 or 6 million for the defender, which could prove extremely worthwhile if he lives up to his potential.

Ned Holmes

This would be a fantastic bit of business from Middlesbrough.

Eiran Cashin is one of the brightest defensive prospects in the EFL and it's no surprise that interest is swelling ahead of January.

He's not quite ready for Premier League football yet but he will able to make the step up to the Championship and should be ready to slot in right away, which is good news for the Teessiders.

Their injury issues and defensive fragilities this term means signing a new centre-back looks like a top priority and Cashin is a great fit.

A good reader of the game, strong in physical duels and aerially, while also confident in possession and an asset in the opposition box - he's got everything you'd look for in a modern central defender.

That's not to he's the finished package yet but he would be an excellent investment and might not be too expensive given his contract situation.

Beating out Premier League competition will be the issue but Middlesbrough have an advantage - they can offer him regular football straight away.