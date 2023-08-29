This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ipswich Town are one of three Championship sides to have joined the race to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien.

That is according to Alan Nixon, via his Patreon account, who states that as well as Ipswich, Middlesbrough and Coventry City are also keen.

The midfielder has fallen way down the pecking order at the City Ground, despite only joining the club last summer.

He doesn’t seem part of Steve Cooper’s plans going forward, and the club are reportedly looking to recoup most of the £10 million they spent on him to sign him for Huddersfield Town.

Leeds United and Sheffield United have both been credited with an interest, but it seems they face competition from these Championship sides.

Would Lewis O’Brien be a good signing for Ipswich Town?

While we wait to see how this news develops, Football League World writers have discussed whether the player would be a good signing for the Tractor Boys and whether he is needed.

Here is what they said…

Brett Worthington

It seems, despite being in the dark at Nottingham Forest since his move, Lewis O’Brien isn’t short of options as the deadline approaches.

The midfielder has shown during his days at Huddersfield Town how good he can be at this level, so it is no surprise that teams are taking a look at a possible deal.

It may be a surprise to outsiders and Ipswich fans that they are looking at potentially bolstering their midfield, given their options already in there.

However, Kieran McKenna will want to make sure he has a good level of competition in all areas of his squad, and it may seem he needs another player in that midfield department.

If that is to be O’Brien then he would be an excellent addition for Ipswich, as the 24-year-old is proven at this level and could be a real game changer when it comes to Ipswich fighting for promotion.

The midfielder has shown that he can contribute effectively at the top end of the pitch, and considering how attacking this Ipswich team is, you would expect him to flourish once again.

O’Brien seems to fit what McKenna wants in a midfielder, someone who can carry the ball, be effective on and off it and can score goals. It is unclear if Ipswich are willing to pay the reported £10 million fee, but on a loan deal he could be the best bit of business a club does in these remaining days of the transfer window.

Ned Holmes

This would be some signing for Ipswich Town.

When Lewis O'Brien was last in the Championship, he was one of the best midfielders in the division and it would be a real statement of their intent for the 2023/24 campaign if Town were able to snap him up before the deadline.

It's hard to see them paying the £10 million fee that Nottingham Forest reportedly want for him but if no one else stumps that up then the Reds may have to consider loaning him out to get his salary off their wage bill and Ipswich could profit.

The Tractor Boys already have some really useful options in the centre of the park but O'Brien represents a player that would improve the quality of the squad and the starting XI, which is just what they should be looking to add as they look to build on their early season momentum in the final days of the summer window.

As good as Massimo Luongo has been this term, the Forest outcast would surely take his place in the starting XI alongside captain Sam Morsy eventually and offers more attacking impetus than the Australian.

I'd question whether a permanent deal is affordable but a loan would represent a coup.