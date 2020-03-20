‘An excellent addition’ – Cardiff City weigh up transfer move for midfielder The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cardiff City manager Neil Harris is looking ahead to his summer recruitment with the Bluebirds interested in a move for Benfica midfielder Chris Willock, according to a report by Football Insider.

The ex-England Under-20 international is currently on loan in the Championship at Huddersfield Town and has impressed for the Terriers since his move there in the January transfer window.

So would Willock prove a good signing for Cardiff and is he actually needed?

George Harbey

“Willock has endured a tough, old season, and a fresh start is exactly what he needs after disappointing loan spells at Huddersfield and West Brom.

“He is a pacy, skilful playmaker who certainly stood out against Bristol City last month, and he could be a useful signing for the Bluebirds who have been lacking that creative spark when Lee Tomlin has been out.

“He can play anywhere across the midfield trio behind the striker, which would make him a really versatile option for Neil Harris as he looks to get his side firing on all cylinders next season.

“He needs an arm around his shoulder and regular game time too, and Cardiff could be a good move for him, especially given the way that Harris likes his team to play.”

Dean Cooke

“The 22-year-old endured a tough time during his loan spell at West Bromwich Albion earlier in the campaign, and couldn’t find any way at all into Slaven Bilic’s first-team plans.

“Now at Huddersfield Town, he’s getting much more play time, and he’s been impressive during his cameos for the Yorkshire club. It would be a good signing for Cardiff, and due to their lack of creativity at times it would provide them with another outlet for goals from a midfield position.

“Willock needs to ensure that he continues to develop and at the moment his career is somewhat stagnating, and due to the football that Neil Harris has implemented at the Bluebirds it doesn’t entirely look like he’d be a good fit for the side.

“Having said that, if he was guaranteed playing time at the club then that would be an incentive in itself to go to Cardiff and try and make a name for himself in the Championship after a tough campaign this time around.”

Jacob Potter

“I think he’d be an excellent addition to their squad if they got a deal in place to land his signature.

“Willock hasn’t been given much of a chance to impress with Huddersfield Town this season, with just three league starts to far for Danny Cowley’s struggling side.

“Junior Hoilett and Albert Adomah are strong options for Neil Harris’ side, but Willock would give them much-needed depth in wide areas for the future, as he’s a player that will be keen to make a name for himself in senior football.

“Cardiff need players that are going to be hungry to prove themselves and out in a high standard of performances in the Championship, and Willock certainly fits that description.

“It would be somewhat of a shrewd signing for the Bluebirds.”