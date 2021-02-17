Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘An example for the younger players to follow’ – Many Derby fans rave about one many following Wycombe win

Derby County claimed their fifth win in their last six games by beating Wycombe last night and many Rams fans have been heaping praise on Andre Wisdom after his late winner. 

The Rams took the lead through Uche Ikpeazu’s own goal inside 20 minutes but the striker made amends three minutes into the second half at Adams Park, scoring a penalty to pull the hosts’ level.

It looked as though that was how things were going to stay but in the 93rd minute, Wisdom ensured all three points went back to the East Midlands with Wayne Rooney’s side.

Martyn Waghorn’s free-kick came back off the post and the Derby defender was quickest to it, hammering in a low strike before wheeling away in celebration.

The goal wrapped up what was an excellent performance from Wisdom – made all the more impressive by the fact that Matt Clarke went off injured in the first half.

The centre-back blocked three shots, won three of his five aerial duels, as well as making five clearances and two interceptions (Sofascore).

He was heavily involved with the ball at his feet as well, taking 70 touches and connecting with 81% of his passes – including five of his seven long balls (Sofascore).

Wisdom has become a key man under Rooney and has been central to the Rams’ recent upturn in form, with the East Midlands club now six points clear of the relegation zone and only five shy of 10th.

The 27-year-old certainly seems to have impressed the Pride Park faithful, with many supporters taking to Twitter to praise him.

