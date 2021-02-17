‘An example for the younger players to follow’ – Many Derby fans rave about one many following Wycombe win

Derby County claimed their fifth win in their last six games by beating Wycombe last night and many Rams fans have been heaping praise on Andre Wisdom after his late winner.

The Rams took the lead through Uche Ikpeazu’s own goal inside 20 minutes but the striker made amends three minutes into the second half at Adams Park, scoring a penalty to pull the hosts’ level.

It looked as though that was how things were going to stay but in the 93rd minute, Wisdom ensured all three points went back to the East Midlands with Wayne Rooney’s side.

Martyn Waghorn’s free-kick came back off the post and the Derby defender was quickest to it, hammering in a low strike before wheeling away in celebration.

The goal wrapped up what was an excellent performance from Wisdom – made all the more impressive by the fact that Matt Clarke went off injured in the first half.

The centre-back blocked three shots, won three of his five aerial duels, as well as making five clearances and two interceptions (Sofascore).

He was heavily involved with the ball at his feet as well, taking 70 touches and connecting with 81% of his passes – including five of his seven long balls (Sofascore).

Wisdom has become a key man under Rooney and has been central to the Rams’ recent upturn in form, with the East Midlands club now six points clear of the relegation zone and only five shy of 10th.

Are you Derby County mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Rams quiz all about the club’s season so far

1 of 20 Who did Derby face in the first game of the Championship season? Reading Swansea Norwich QPR

The 27-year-old certainly seems to have impressed the Pride Park faithful, with many supporters taking to Twitter to praise him.

Read their reaction here:

Everyone talking about a fantastic away win with a superb individual performance tonight…no not that one, I mean Derby's win at Wycombe with Andre Wisdom the star man. #dcfc — Mitch Gregson (@Mitchgregson93) February 16, 2021

When Clarke went off injured, we needed someone to step up, and boy did Andre Wisdom do just that. A brilliant performance capped off with a crucial goal! My MOTM ❤️🐏 #dcfc pic.twitter.com/d8VAZtoyY3 — Jake Barker (@JakeBarker1212) February 16, 2021

Andre Wisdom. Always been professional even when (unfairly) left out of the side under Lampard and Cocu. Now an integral leader in the current group of players. An example for the younger players to follow #dcfc — Shirley (@AlexSherwin_) February 16, 2021

29th June 2020: Andre wisdom is hospitalised after being stabbed. 16th February 2021: Andre wisdom puts in a 10/10 performance and grabs a late winner to get 3 vital points What. A. Man.#dcfc — Daniel Brearley (@brearley_daniel) February 16, 2021

Real super performance from Andre Wisdom tonight. Stepped forward after losing Clarke and popped up for a last minute winner. #dcfc — ~Martin Burley~ (@martinburley1) February 16, 2021

Yeah, Kylian Mbappe is good, but let’s be honest, he’s no Andre Wisdom #dcfc #dcfcfans — Alex Fisher (@alexrdfisher) February 16, 2021

Wisdom by far our best player tonight. Deserved that goal too! Motm 100% thought Edmundson was solid coming on for Clarke too but Wiz gets the headlines tonight!! #dcfc — Mr. Sowden (@Mr_Sowden) February 16, 2021

Andre Wisdom absolutely superb today. Some vital clearances and got the winner. Stepped up massively when Clarke had to come off imo. #dcfc — James (@jncg2001) February 16, 2021