‘An even bigger mess’, ‘Indefensible’ – Many Charlton fans react as report details major allegations against Matt Southall

Published

1 min ago

on

Romanian news website Pro Sport has reported some outlandish allegations about former Charlton Athletic Matt Southall, which has drawn an interesting response from fans of the south London club.

This is the latest wild turn in the chaotic boardroom dispute that broke out at Charlton earlier this month.

Southall and director Jonathan Heller were removed from their posts late last week and replaced by Bucharest-based Marian Mihail and Claudiu Florica.

Pro Sport have reported that Southall is being investigated for “ordering a murder” on the lawyer of Addicks majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer.

The report claims that the police have been notified that the ex-Charlton chairman allegedly asked someone to murder CW Farnell, Tahnoon’s lawyer.

It also suggests that Southall has misappropriated around £1.8 million from the club.

It has been a chaotic few weeks for the south London club and their fans, who have had to deal with this boardroom dispute – much of which has been played out on social media – and the delay to the EFL season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This latest development has drawn an interesting response from Charlton fans, who have taken to Twitter to express their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:


