‘An even bigger mess’, ‘Indefensible’ – Many Charlton fans react as report details major allegations against Matt Southall

Romanian news website Pro Sport has reported some outlandish allegations about former Charlton Athletic Matt Southall, which has drawn an interesting response from fans of the south London club.

This is the latest wild turn in the chaotic boardroom dispute that broke out at Charlton earlier this month.

Southall and director Jonathan Heller were removed from their posts late last week and replaced by Bucharest-based Marian Mihail and Claudiu Florica.

Pro Sport have reported that Southall is being investigated for “ordering a murder” on the lawyer of Addicks majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer.

The report claims that the police have been notified that the ex-Charlton chairman allegedly asked someone to murder CW Farnell, Tahnoon’s lawyer.

It also suggests that Southall has misappropriated around £1.8 million from the club.

It has been a chaotic few weeks for the south London club and their fans, who have had to deal with this boardroom dispute – much of which has been played out on social media – and the delay to the EFL season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This latest development has drawn an interesting response from Charlton fans, who have taken to Twitter to express their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

What the hell is going on at our club — secret331084313 (@secret331084313) March 23, 2020

Only out our club, nothing surprises me at the moment , its like a very bad dream or are we all in the twighlight zone lol 😂 — Rod aka DJ-R (@DJRDISCO) March 24, 2020

Bloody hell. In the midst of a pandemic somehow Charlton have got into an even bigger mess. https://t.co/SopFTQAOeC — Mark Harrison (@MarkHarrison23) March 23, 2020

To top it all off, Romanian news reporting on Southall/hitman story. Claiming that he did, in fact, order a hit on Nimer's lawyer. Ridiculous stuff. Nimer may still be a dodgy figure, but, what is certain, is that Southall actions are indefensible. #cafc https://t.co/Nq3F0221X6 — Ben Fleming (@ben__fleming) March 23, 2020

Never a dull moment with #cafc https://t.co/AbGJvapesH — I AM GROOT (@Joeh_1993) March 23, 2020

Yet again, another reminder that Matt Southall passed the fit and proper person test. He is now reportedly ordering hits on people. https://t.co/vKTzDK7V2Q — LH (@gfclouis) March 23, 2020