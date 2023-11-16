Highlights Sunderland have set an asking price of over £20 million for forward Jack Clarke, who is attracting interest from Premier League sides Burnley and Brentford.

Clarke is the team's top scorer this season and a consistent performer, making him a crucial part of Sunderland's promotion campaign.

The valuation of Clarke continues to rise, with the club previously rejecting a bid of over £10 million in the summer, and they may even earn as much as £30 million if they hold out until the summer transfer window. Cashing in mid-season would harm their promotion ambitions.

Sunderland have set an asking price for in-demand forward Jack Clarke ahead of the January transfer window.

According to The Northern Echo, the Black Cats are anticipating winter interest in the player from Premier League sides Burnley and Brentford.

This has led the Wearside outfit to set an asking price worth in excess of £20 million for the forward.

Clarke has nine goals to his name already this Championship season, making him the team’s top scorer in the league.

Is Jack Clarke worth £20 million?

Burnley had an offer worth in excess of £10 million rejected last summer, but it remains to be seen whether they can produce an offer worth double that in January.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether Sunderland should cash in on the 22-year-old midway through the campaign…

Declan Harte

Clarke is arguably the most important part of the Sunderland squad as the club looks to fight for promotion to the Premier League this season.

The winger is the team’s top scorer and one of their most consistent performers week-to-week.

It should have to take a fee in excess of £20 million to convince Sunderland to cash in on him mid-season.

This is an entirely fair evaluation of the player, especially given some of the fees other Championship sides have charged in recent windows, such as Joao Pedro and Harvey Barnes costing £30 million and £38 million respectively.

Clarke is just as important to Sunderland as those players were to their clubs, and his potential is just as high.

The Black Cats turning down a bid worth more than £10 million for him in the summer, and now looking to charge over double that in January also shows how his valuation just continues to rise.

If they can hold out until the summer, then they may even earn as much as £30 million for him.

But he could also power them back to the top flight, which would only increase his value further and help ensure he remains at the Stadium of Light in the long-term.

Cashing in mid-season would only serve to hurt their promotion ambition.

Ned Holmes

Signing a player midway through the season comes with a premium - particularly when they're key to a club's promotion hopes - and that is certainly the case when it comes to Jack Clarke at Sunderland.

The Black Cats are well within their rights to charge north of £20 million for the 22-year-old, who has gone from strength to strength under Tony Mowbray.

If there was one criticism of him last season, when he was central to the Wearsiders' play-off run, it was that he could float in and out of games but he's taken more responsibility for his team this term and turned into a consistent match-winner.

We've seen plenty of attackers leave the EFL to head to the Premier League and you do feel Clarke is on that trajectory but Sunderland will want to do all they can to ensure the exit isn't midway through the season.

Clarke may well be worth north of £20 million anyway, such is his talent, but midway through the season, it makes perfect sense for the Black Cats to slap this price tag on him.

They don't want to sell him so Brentford and Burnley are going to have to make an offer that the North East club feel they can't refuse.