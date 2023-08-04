Sheffield Wednesday and Southampton were two divisions apart last season, but they will both face off on the opening night of the 2023-24 Championship season.

The Owls were dramatically promoted through the League One play-offs at Wembley after outlasting South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley, but they have undergone a change over the summer with manager Darren Moore departing and replaced by Xisco Munoz.

Southampton meanwhile have also brought in a new head coach following their relegation from the Premier League, with Russell Martin coming in from Swansea City and right now he still has the majority of his big hitters to select from for the first fixture of the campaign.

What is the latest team news ahead of Sheffield Wednesday v Southampton?

Sheffield Wednesday have in the last couple of weeks added a whole host of much-needed new faces to their squad, but at least one of those won't be available in the form of Bambo Diaby.

The centre-back is still serving a four-match ban which was slapped on him during his time at Preston North End, meaning Dominic Iorfa, Di'Shon Bernard and Michael Ihiekwe will battle it out to start for Munoz.

The likes of Juan Delgado, Pol Valentin and Ashley Fletcher could make their Owls debuts though against the Saints, who could line up very strong.

Both Romeo Lavia and James Ward-Prowse remain at the club for now and are expected to pair up in the middle of the park, leaving new arrival Shea Charles from Man City as an option alongside Jack Stephens and Jan Bednarek.

The likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Che Adams appear to be fit and available as well, whilst there could be a full debut for Ryan Manning, who has arrived from Swansea on a free transfer.

What score does David Prutton think Sheffield Wednesday v Southampton will finish?

Sky Sports' EFL presenter David Prutton, who was a player for both clubs during his career having played for the Saints 94 times between 2003 and 2007 and for Wednesday 61 times between 2011 and 2014, believes that despite Martin having a lot of his senior players to still choose from, the spoils will ultimately be shared at Hillsborough.

"Last time I was at Hillsborough I witnessed perhaps the most dramatic night of football I’ve ever seen (when Wednesday defeated Peterborough in the League One play-off semi-final second leg last season), and if we even have half the excitement of that game then we are in for a treat of an opener," Prutton said on his Sky Sports Predictions podcast.

"Despite their promotion, Sheffield Wednesday parted company with Darren Moore over the summer.

"It was a real shame to see to be honest, after he had done such a great job there and bringing them back up.

"Xisco Munoz is at the helm now. He has pedigree at this level after steering Watford to promotion, but he has some big shoes to fill.

"Southampton, meanwhile, have held on to the core of their squad… for now.

"If they can keep the players they have now until the end of the window then they have some side for this level and should be right up amongst the favourites.

"Russell Martin has won plaudits for his style at Swansea for the last couple of years, but now needs to show he can claim consistent results as well.

"These two sides were two leagues apart just a couple of months ago, frankly, but the Championship is the great leveller.

"I may have my optimistic hat on for a memorable opening night, but I’ll go for an entertaining draw here. 2-2."