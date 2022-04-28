“An encouraging addition” – QPR eyeing deal for 25-year-old League One midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cameron Brannagan could be on his way to a Championship move this summer.

The Oxford United midfielder has been linked with numerous clubs for a transfer in the upcoming window.

QPR are keen on the 25-year old as they look to improve their team in order to push for promotion next year, according to reports from The Sun.

Here, we ask our FLW writers if this would be a good move for the player and the club…

Marcus Ally

Yes.

Brannagan has been one of the more gifted central midfielders in League One for some years now, and it certainly seems likely he will be playing second tier football next season.

Until we know who will be managing QPR next season it is difficult to second guess their recruitment. But Brannagan would certainly be an encouraging addition, he is adept at building attacks from deeper areas and can contribute from dead ball situations.

Rangers would take themselves closer to building a credible promotion push next season, for signing a player in the mold of Cameron Brannagan.

Carla Devine

Cameron Brannagan has been in excellent form for Oxford this season having scored 14 goals and assisted three times in 40 appearances so it’s no surprise that he’s attracting interest from the higher leagues.

Furthermore, now Oxford are not going to be going up this season it’s going to be easier for clubs like QPR to attract the player and offer him the move up to the Championship.

Quiz: Which club did QPR sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 CLIVE WILSON ARSENAL CHELSEA

Given the 25-year-old has done so well in League One this year, a move up now seems like the right move at the right time and he will no doubt be able to adapt well.

QPR will be looking to push further up the table next year after a disappointing finish outside of the top six. A player like Brannagan has the ability to add to the squad with youth still on his side too.

Declan Harte

Brannagan has been a standout player in League One this season with his performances for Oxford United.

Scoring 14 goals, albeit five from the penalty spot, and earning three assists makes a great contribution to the team’s promotion efforts.

But with the U’s confirmed to be a third tier team for next season, now is the time for the 25-year old to make the step into the Championship.

QPR would be a good move for Brannagan, but Rangers will face stiff competition for his services.

The London club could do with the extra dynamism in midfield and having an added goal threat from behind the strikers could be what’s needed to maintain a promotion challenge.