Derby County

‘An embarrassment’, ‘Retire’ – These Derby County fans slam key man after heavy defeat

Derby County were hammered 4-0 at home by Blackburn Rovers to remain without a point in the Championship this season.

Phillip Cocu’s side are hoping to push for promotion this season but they have struggled in the opening weeks and the defeat to Tony Mowbray’s men, who were three up inside 15 minutes, shows there is serious work to do.

And, one man who really struggled for the Rams was England legend Wayne Rooney.

Playing in midfield, Rooney lost possession for the opener and struggled to get back as Rovers broke, whilst he was part of the side that were overrun in the first half particularly.

In fairness, the former Manchester United man did show flashes of his undoubted ability, with a sublime ball sending Kamil Jozwiak through for a chance that the Polish winger wasted.

On the whole though, Rooney, like most of his teammates, was below par and many fans were not happy with his display given his importance to the side. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


