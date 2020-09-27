‘An embarrassment’, ‘Retire’ – These Derby County fans slam key man after heavy defeat

Derby County were hammered 4-0 at home by Blackburn Rovers to remain without a point in the Championship this season.

Phillip Cocu’s side are hoping to push for promotion this season but they have struggled in the opening weeks and the defeat to Tony Mowbray’s men, who were three up inside 15 minutes, shows there is serious work to do.

And, one man who really struggled for the Rams was England legend Wayne Rooney.

Playing in midfield, Rooney lost possession for the opener and struggled to get back as Rovers broke, whilst he was part of the side that were overrun in the first half particularly.

In fairness, the former Manchester United man did show flashes of his undoubted ability, with a sublime ball sending Kamil Jozwiak through for a chance that the Polish winger wasted.

On the whole though, Rooney, like most of his teammates, was below par and many fans were not happy with his display given his importance to the side. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Rooney has been abysmal #dcfc — Ed (@EHarper95) September 26, 2020

Time for Rooney to retire #dcfc — Mike (@mctucks) September 26, 2020

If Derby’s no32 was called Dave Smith and not Wayne Rooney he would have been taken off a long time ago!!! #dcfc #dcfcfans — Gav (@Gav1981) September 26, 2020

Rooney has to be dropped. Him and Bird may as well have not been there today. Midfield was out thought, fought and run. Restock is definitely needed. Bielek, Lawrence, Ibe and Waggy needed in that side ASAP #dcfc #dcfcfans — Stefan 🇩🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🌈 (@stefdcfc89) September 26, 2020

Is it me or does rooney look uninterested and unfit? Honestly next game id put him on bench, missed shinnies tenacity in midfield looked lightweight #dcfc — Vikramjit Singh Dosanjh (@viksinghdosanjh) September 26, 2020

Rooney is an embarrassment! Fat and overweight! He need to lose at least a stone! Wouldn’t put it past him to be undermining the manager! Get rid of the loser! #dcfc — Anton Roe (@AROE77) September 26, 2020

Rooney shouldn’t play just because he’s Wayne Rooney #dcfc — Reece Hines (@ReeceHines) September 26, 2020