“An element of risk to this move” – Burnley linked with January move for international attacker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley have been linked with Marseille loanee Konrad de la Fuente ahead of the January transfer window.

Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo has reported that the American will become available once again in the first month of 2023 after falling down the pecking order.

The Championship club are said to have enquired for the United States international, who could be available in a cut-price deal.

But would it be a good signing for the Clarets? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Josh Cole

Whereas Burnley could bolster their chances of achieving an immediate return to the Premier League next year by engaging in some transfer business in January, they ought to steer clear of making a move for de la Fuente.

During his current spell with Olympiacos, the winger has failed to score a goal or provide an assist for the Greek outfit.

Yet to make an appearance in the Championship during his career, there is no guarantee that he will be able to cope with the competitiveness that this division is famed for.

Given that de la Fuente is unlikely to be an upgrade on Nathan Tella and Anass Zaroury, Burnley shouldn’t be looking to take a risk on him in the New Year.

Declan Harte

Konrad de la Fuente’s time at Olympiacos has not gone well, so making another move to get greater playing time would make a lot of sense.

If Burnley can get him at a cut-rate price then he could prove an exciting addition as he will only strengthen the team’s attacking options out wide.

It is clearly an important area of the pitch for Kompany, with their whole attacking plan putting an emphasis on its wide players, so having a player of his talent as an option will only help matters.

He has also been trained at Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy and has the technical quality to transition smoothly into Burnley’s new style of play.

It will be a big test of Kompany’s man-management skills, however, as it is becoming apparent that the American is struggling to settle at a new club, having been bounced around a lot in recent times.

But if he can get the best out of him then he could prove a very shrewd signing.

20 quiz questions about some of Burnley FC’s craziest ever results – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 Burnley 6-1 Manchester United: On which day did this game take place in 1963? New Year's Day Easter Sunday Boxing Day New Year's Eve

Ned Holmes

There’s an element of risk to this move but it could pay off.

Konrad de la Fuente is a former Barcelona academy graduate and showed some glimpses with Marseille last season that suggest there is plenty of talent there.

Vincent Kompany may feel he’s the right coach to get the best out to him and given the 21-year-old may be available cheaply, it could be a gamble worth taking for Burnley.

I still feel signing a number nine should be higher on their list of priorities than a winger but were this to work out, it might be a deal they look back on really fondly in years to come.

Worth exploring at least.