“An element of risk” – Sheffield Wednesday player linked with Middlesbrough: The verdict

Middlesbrough have been linked with Sheffield Wednesday striker Lee Gregory as Chris Wilder looks to tool up for the 2022/23 Championship campaign.

Boro have lacked a consistent goalscorer this term and it appears they feel Gregory could help solve that problem as, according to the Daily Mail, Boro are keen on the Owls’ marksman but face interest from Derby County and Wigan.

So would that be a good signing for the Teessiders? And do they need him?

Alfie Burns

Gregory has had a superb impact at Sheffield Wednesday in League One.

17 goals and five assists from the 33-year-old underlines how his age is just a number, with his return far better than it’s been in recent seasons.

Of course, the obvious reason for that is that he’s stepped down into League One.

A move to Boro puts him back in the Championship and, then, questions would be asked about whether or not Gregory can repeat a 20-goal involvement season.

However, in a Boro side that’s likely going to be challenging at the sharp end of the table, the supply line to Gregory would be strong and, as he’s showed this season, he can make the most of that.

It’s a signing that’s got an element of risk to it but, after the season Gregory has just had, you can fully understand the Championship interest.

Declan Harte

Gregory would be an interesting addition to the Boro side and it would certainly be a left-field move.

The striker has performed well for Sheffield Wednesday, scoring 16 league goals this campaign.

It would be surprising if Boro signed him with the intention of making him a starting player, but he could become quite a useful squad player for the team.

The 33-year-old has been unable to really make it in the Championship, having his most prolific seasons in the third division instead.

But he could still offer something to Wilder’s side, who could use some added firepower upfront.

Toby Wilding

It could be argued that this is a bit of a strange option for Middlesbrough to be targeting in all honesty.

Admittedly, it does feel as though Boro need to sign a fair few strikers this summer, given their lack of a prolific goalscorer this season, and the fact that Folarin Balogun, Aaron Connolly, and Andraz Sporar’s loans are all coming to an end.

However, while Gregory has certainly been impressive for Sheffield Wednesday in League One this season, he has never been able to score more than ten goals in a Championship campaign, in five seasons in the division.

That means you do have to question whether he can provide the firepower Chris Wilder’s side need at that level, and at 33 years old, it doesn’t really feel like Gregory will be much of a long-term option at the Riverside.

As a result, you get the feeling that there are other options Boro could be better off targeting to add to their attacking ranks this summer.