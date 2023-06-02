This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wolves are one of the clubs interested in Sunderland winger Jack Clarke.

Sources have exclusively informed Football League World that Clarke is likely to be sold this summer given the number of sides keen.

Wolves are among the 22-year-old's suitors but would he be a good signing for them? And what is he worth?

What is Wolves target Jack Clarke worth?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts...

Alfie Burns

You can certainly see why Wolves would be interested in Clarke after a really productive year in the Championship.

When you look at how Wolves are playing now under Julen Lopetegui, they are looking to be dynamic in transitions with an emphasis on width.

Clarke would be ideal for that. He’s quick, direct and creates a high number of chances, something Wolves can truly benefit from with the signing of a clinical No.9.

An added benefit is Clarke’s previous stint at left wing-back. Whilst he’s attack-focused, he’s got it in him to do a defensive shift, which is so important.

The issue for Wolves might well be Sunderland’s valuation. With three years remaining on his deal at the Stadium of Light, it’s going to easily be an eight-figure fee to get Clarke this summer.

In a summer where Wolves are going to have to get creative, it might just price them out of a move.

Ned Holmes

For me, it might be one season too soon for Jack Clarke to make the move to the Premier League but he could still prove a good signing for Wolves.

There is uncertainty surrounding a number of their wide options and the 22-year-old has excelled since joining Sunderland back in January 2021.

Though at times he fades in and out of matches, he's shown his talent as both a goalscorer and a creator - able to provide game-changing moments.

With a contract that runs until 2026, you'd imagine it could take an eight-figure fee to prize him away from the Black Cats.

Sunderland will want to challenge again in the Championship next term so it's hard to see them selling one of their best players for less than £10 million.

Justin Peach

Jack Clarke enjoyed a stellar season at Sunderland having scored nine and assisted 12. He also had crowds on the edge of their seats with his dribbling ability, ensuring opposition full-backs had to be constantly switched on to avoid falling foul of his ability.

That has undoubtedly led to admirers from across the divisions and with Wolves taking a close eye, Sunderland could be tempted to sell should an attractive bid come in.

Clarke has shown this season that he’s capable of bringing consistency into his game, something that he struggled with after his rise at Leeds United under Marcelo Bielsa. Coupled with his ability to beat defenders and his end product, he’s a player that would bring plenty of value to the Wolves squad, especially with the lack of creative options and spark within their team.

That being said, Sunderland hold all of the cards when it comes to negotiating and considering he managed 23 goal contributions in all competitions last season, they shouldn’t be accepting less than £15m.

They might even start the bidding even higher when you factor in the potential £10m fee the Black Cats could end up paying should Clarke continue to excel at the Stadium of Light.