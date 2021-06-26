An early look at what West Brom’s XI could look like against Bournemouth on the opening day

West Bromwich Albion are about to begin a new era as Valerien Ismael will take charge at The Hawthorns for the 2021-22 season and beyond.

The French former defender masterminded a top six finish for Barnsley in the Championship last season when the Tykes had just finished above the relegation zone in the summer of 2020.

It was a remarkable achievement and one that got a lot of eyes on Ismael, and he was linked heavily to the job at Crystal Palace.

But it is the Baggies who have plucked him from Oakwell in the end and the onus is now on him to guide them back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

West Brom open their season with an away clash with AFC Bournemouth, who themselves will probably have a new manager by the time the two sides meet – let’s take a look at how Ismael could have his team line up at the Vitality Stadium.