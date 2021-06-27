An early look at what Swansea City’s XI could look like against Blackburn on the opening day

Swansea City are entering into the new season with one goal in mind.

The Swans enjoyed an excellent campaign last term after securing a fourth place finish in the Championship, qualifying them for the play-offs in the process.

After overcoming the challenge of Barnsley, Steve Cooper’s side met Brentford in the final but unfortunately fell short.

This term the challenge will be to battle for automatic promotion – however if they’re to do that then they’ll need to strengthen.

The new season will start against Blackburn Rovers but how will the Swansea line up? We look at how Cooper’s side could potentially look.