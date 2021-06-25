An early look at what Sunderland’s XI could look like against Wigan Athletic on the opening day

Sunderland fell to an all too familiar fate at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, missing out on promotion from League One after defeat in the play-offs.

Even so, Lee Johnson appears to have the backing of the club and new owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus in what could be a pivotal summer for the Black Cats.

As with many EFL clubs, they saw a significant chunk of their senior squad leave this summer and Johnson will no doubt be keen to bring in some more quality as he looks to replace them.

The start of the League One season is now around six weeks away and Sunderland discovered earlier this week that they’d be facing Wigan Athletic on opening weekend.

That will mean a chance for former skipper Max Power to return to the Stadium of Light but how will Johnson’s side line up?

We took an early look at what Sunderland could look like against the Latics on the 7th of August…