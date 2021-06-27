An early look at what Stoke City’s XI could look like against Reading on the opening day

Stoke City are facing a crucial next few weeks as they aim to get their side ready for the start of the new 2021/22 Championship season.

Michael O’Neill’s side have managed to get rid of a few players from their wage bill already in the transfer window, while Nathan Collins has been sold on for a large transfer fee to Premier League Burnley. Stoke acted swiftly to bring in a replacement for him in the shape of defender Ben Wilmot who has arrived from Watford.

There will still be more business to come for the Potters and certain key areas of the squad will have to be addressed before they are ready to have a go at pushing for the top-six placed in the Championship.

The Potters now know their fixtures for next season and they are aware that they face a difficult-looking opening day fixture at home against Reading.

With that game in mind, we take a look at how Stoke’s starting line-up could look for that opening day clash against the Royals…