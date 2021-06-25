An early look at what Sheffield United’s XI could look like against Birmingham on the opening day

Sheffield United’s fixture list for the 2021/22 campaign has finally been released!

With Slavisa Jokanovic set to take over at Bramall Lane next week, the Blades’ players will be arriving for pre-season training imminently with more incomings and outgoings set to come in South Yorkshire over the next few months.

For those who will remain with Sheffield United, they will start the next campaign at home to Birmingham City and will be looking to get three points on the board straight away.

Lee Bowyer’s men managed to drag themselves away from the relegation zone last season and will be a tough opposition to come up against – but you have to say the Blades will be the favourites in this one as things stand.

But who could potentially be in the starting 11 to face the Blues at the start of August? We take a look at who’s in, who could be out and who may join in the next month or so.