An early look at what Reading’s XI could look like against Stoke City on the opening day

Reading will be looking to build on a strong season under the management of Veljko Paunovic last term, after narrowly missing out on a top-six finish in the Championship.

The Royals finished seventh in the second tier standings, which will have been slightly frustrating for both Paunovic and the Madejski Stadium, as their side had occupied a spot in the top-six for the majority of the 2020/21 campaign.

It could be an interesting summer ahead for the Berkshire-based side, as they look to keep hold of their key players, whilst also looking to add much-needed depth to their squad on limited finances.

We take an early look at what Reading’s starting XI could look like against Stoke City on the opening day of the Championship season.

Find out which player starts us off between the posts for Reading, on the next page….