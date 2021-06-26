An early look at what Preston North End’s XI could look like against Hull City on the opening day

Preston North End are doing some early transfer business as they look to capitalise on their good 2020-21 end of season form under Frankie McAvoy when they return to the pitch in August.

Alex Neil’s former assistant won five out of his eight games in charge – the only blot on his copybook being a 5-0 home drubbing by Brentford – and the results were enough for McAvoy to be given the head coach role on a permanent basis.

He’s already got to work on adding some fresh and also familiar faces to the North End ranks – Sepp van den Berg has returned on loan from Liverpool, Liam Lindsay has re-joined from Stoke City on a permanent basis and there’s a brand new man in the attacking midfield department as Izzy Brown has arrived following his release from Chelsea.

There’s more to come though and the new faces will get their bow at Deepdale on August 7 when Hull City come to town for the first game of the Championship season – let’s look at how McAvoy could choose to line-up the Lilywhites on that afternoon.