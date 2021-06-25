An early look at what Nottingham Forest’s XI could look like against Coventry on the opening day

Nottingham Forest will be hoping they can get off to a winning start in the 2021/22 campaign, which is set to get underway in August.

The Reds finished 17th in the Championship table this term, in what was a frustrating league campaign for the City Ground faithful to witness.

With fans set to be back in attendance ahead of the new season, the Forest supporters will be eager to see their side challenge higher up the second tier standings.

Chris Hughton’s side are set to face Coventry City in their first match of the 2021/22 season, in what could potentially be a tricky test for the Reds.

We take an early look at what Nottingham Forest’s starting XI could look like against Coventry City on the opening day of the Championship season.

