An early look at what Middlesbrough’s XI could look like against Fulham on the opening day

Middlesbrough are just six weeks away from the big kick-off and at Football League World we can’t wait.

The Teessiders finished last season in 10th position after a stop-start run of f0rm in the closing stages of the campaign brought their play-off aspirations to a premature end.

With the new season just around the corner the hope is that things will be very different.

Neil Warnock is already putting plans in place for the season ahead as he runs the rule over potential transfer targets.

New faces could join the old guard on the opening day of the new campaign as they travel to take on Fulham at Craven Cottage, but what could Warnock’s starting XI look like in West London?

Here’s an early look at how Middlesbrough could line up.