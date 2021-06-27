An early look at what Luton Town’s XI could look like against Peterborough on the opening day

Some Championship teams have been very busy in the transfer market so far – none more so than Luton Town.

After a 12th placed finish in the second tier last season, finishing ahead of many teams with bigger budgets, the Hatters have had to replenish their squad thanks to the departures of some long-serving players.

Both Matty Pearson and James Collins have moved on to Huddersfield and Cardiff respectively and the future of Pelly Ruddock – who has been with the club since they were in non-league – is very much up in the air.

Seven players have been signed by Nathan Jones though already and there may be more to come, however most of them have arrived before pre-season has begun and that can only be a good thing for the cohesion of the squad.

With a home clash against newly-promoted Peterborough United first up in August for Luton, let’s look at how Jones could line his team up against Posh on the opening day.