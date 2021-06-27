An early look at what Fulham’s XI could look like against Middlesbrough on the opening day

Fulham will be looking to ensure they change division for a fifth season in a row during the 2021/22 campaign.

Following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, the Cottagers will be looking to bounce back quickly with promotion back to the top-flight of English football in the coming year.

Now, Fulham know the task that will be facing them as they look to do that, following the release of the fixtures for the new campaign earlier this week.

For Fulham, that is a challenge that will begin with the visit of Middlesbrough to Craven Cottage in the first weekend of August.

With the transfer yet to get into full flow, and uncertainty hanging over just who will be in the dugout at Craven Cottage come the start of the season, there is still much to be decided with regards to just how Fulham might lineup going into the new season.

Here though, we’ve taken an early look at the starting lineup Fulham could open the season with against ‘Boro.