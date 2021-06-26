An early look at what Derby County’s XI could look like against Huddersfield Town on the opening day

Derby County are now aware of their potential fixtures for next season in the Championship although there remains uncertainty over their situation off the field.

The Rams will be playing their opening league game at home against Huddersfield Town in what will be a chance for them to get off to a strong start to the campaign after they endured a difficult ending to last season in the Championship.

Wayne Rooney managed to get them over the line and secure safety in the end, but he will need to show that he can get the Rams to achieve much more consistent results if they are to enjoy a successful campaign.

There is a lot of work still to do with the Rams’ squad at this stage and at the moment they are looking short of quality and quantity in key areas. Certainly in defence and attack. That is not going to make it easy for them heading into next term.

While the latest reports from The Sun have now suggested that Rooney would even consider walking away from the club in the event they are relegated to League One.

With that in mind, we take a look at what Derby’s starting line-up might look like on the opening day of next term against Huddersfield Town…