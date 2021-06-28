An early look at what Cardiff City’s XI could look like against Barnsley on the opening day

Cardiff City are facing an important next few weeks now that they know what awaits them with their fixture list at the start of next season.

Mick McCarthy did an excellent job in the main after he took over from Neil Harris midway through last term and he got them back in contention for a play-off place.

However, in the end, the Bluebirds fell short of what was needed to get over the line and secure a place in the Championship’s top six.

So far this summer, Cardiff have managed to sign James Collins, Mark McGuiness and Ryan Wintle to improve their first-team squad. There is still more work that will need to be done with their squad, but at the moment they are looking alright to at least have a go at the top six next term.

The Bluebirds face an intriguing home game on the opening day against Barnsley who finished in one of the top six positions last season.

However, the Tykes have since lost their manager to West Brom and it remains to be seen who will be in charge of them.

With that all in mind, we take a look at the Cardiff City starting XI that McCarthy could name for that opening day clash with Barnsley…