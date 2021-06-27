An early look at what Bristol City’s XI could look like against Blackpool on the opening day

It’s been a slow start to the summer but Bristol City have now landed their first new signing, with Matty James announced by the South West club last week.

With 11 senior players departing and Nigel Pearson looking to rebuild his squad, you’d imagine we’re likely to see a fair few more new arrivals before the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

There are just six weeks to go until the new EFL campaign gets underway and the Robins now know who they’ll be playing on opening weekend.

City will welcome Championship new boys Blackpool to Ashton Gate on Saturday the 7th of August, with the Tangerines having secured promotion to the second tier via the play-offs.

They may be fresh blood but Pearson will know not to underestimate Neil Critchley’s side as he looks to get his first full season in charge of the Robins underway in style.

With that curtain-raiser now on the horizon, we’ve had an early look at how City could line up…