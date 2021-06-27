An early look at what Blackpool’s XI could look like against Bristol City on the opening day

Blackpool will be hoping they can adjust well to life back in the Championship, after winning promotion from League One last term.

The Tangerines finished third in the third tier standings, and beat Lincoln City in the League One play-off final at Wembley, and will now be preparing for the upcoming league campaign in the 2021/22 season.

It’s going to be a potentially tricky season ahead for Neil Critchley’s side, as they look to avoid relegation straight back into the third tier of English football.

We take a look at what Blackpool’s starting XI could look like against Bristol City on the opening day of the 2021/22 campaign.

Find out which player starts us off between the posts, on the next page….