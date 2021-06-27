Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Blackpool

An early look at what Blackpool’s XI could look like against Bristol City on the opening day

Published

6 mins ago

on

CLICK TO START GALLERY

Blackpool will be hoping they can adjust well to life back in the Championship, after winning promotion from League One last term. 

The Tangerines finished third in the third tier standings, and beat Lincoln City in the League One play-off final at Wembley, and will now be preparing for the upcoming league campaign in the 2021/22 season.

It’s going to be a potentially tricky season ahead for Neil Critchley’s side, as they look to avoid relegation straight back into the third tier of English football.

We take a look at what Blackpool’s starting XI could look like against Bristol City on the opening day of the 2021/22 campaign.

Find out which player starts us off between the posts, on the next page….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: An early look at what Blackpool’s XI could look like against Bristol City on the opening day

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: