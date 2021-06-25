Blackburn Rovers will be looking to make progress under Tony Mowbray heading into the 2021/22 campaign, with the Ewood Park side having dropped off somewhat towards the end of last season.

The Lancashire outfit will be seeking to remain ambitious in their attempts to get out of the Sky Bet Championship, with Mowbray’s men having played some good football at times in the campaign just gone.

Much of this summer will be taken up by speculation surrounding the future of their star man Adam Armstrong, with the striker having been linked heavily with a move to the Premier League.

Adequately replacing the forward will be key if Rovers are to have any chance of making waves in the top six race over the coming months.

Here, we take an early look at what Blackburn Rovers’ XI could look like against Swansea on the opening day.