An early look at what Barnsley’s XI could look like against Cardiff on the opening day

The 2020/21 campaign was a magical one for Barnsley in many ways, seeing them become the Championship’s surprise package and surge to a top six finish.

However, with manager Valerien Ismael departing to take charge at West Bromwich Albion, it’s hard to know what to expect from the Tykes in the upcoming campaign.

The most recent reports have suggested that TSV Hartberg boss Markus Schopp is the frontrunner to become Ismael’s replacement at Oakwell but it remains to be seen whether that will materialise.

Building on the progress made last season is going to be difficult with a new manager in charge while filling the shoes left by the departing Tykes boss is going to be no mean feat.

It is now less than six weeks until the Championship season gets underway and Barnsley now know that it will be Mick McCarthy’s Cardiff City for them first up.

With that in mind, we’ve taken an early look at what the Tykes XI could look like…