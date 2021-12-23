‘An early Christmas present’ – Many Luton Town fans react to update on significant club project

Luton Town have today confirmed that they have agreed on a deal to progress the Newlands Park Project, which will have a positive impact on the development of the club’s new ground.

The Championship club have agreed an investment fund advised by Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing (“MSREI”) and the UK developer Wrenbridge, which will aid the construction of Newlands Park.

Newlands Park, which is a 37-acre site that will have a broad use, including retail, leisure, business, research and development and office spaces, has played a big role in Luton’s proposed new ground, Power Court, to receive the green light.

It is believed that the enormous site will generate funding for the construction of the new stadium.

This latest development means that Luton’s proposed 2024 date for the finalisation of Power Court remains intact.

Power Court is an exciting dream that is swiftly coming to reality for Luton fans, and whilst Hatters fans will be waiting another couple of years at least, the reward will be a new town-based ground that will meet the modern demands of society.

Those involved with the construction and leading this project will be hoping to ensure that the atmosphere from Kenilworth Road can be transferred to Power Court.

Here, we take a look at how Luton fans have responded on Twitter to this latest update…

