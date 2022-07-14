“An attractive option” – Journalist delivers thoughts as Leeds United chase Blackburn Rovers transfer agreement

Leeds United are considering a move for Blackburn Rovers forward and Chile international Ben Brereton Diaz, as per a report from Football Insider.

The report states that scouts from the Premier League club were present during the Championship club’s pre-season friendly against Accrington Stanley last Saturday, with the Whites holding a long-term interest.

The exciting 23-year-old has been at the centre of lots of top-tier interest this summer from across Europe, netting 22 Championship goals in 37 appearances last time out.

Addressing Leeds’ interest in the versatile attacker and whether he would be a good addition, Pete O’Rourke told Football League World: “Yeah, I think he’d be a good fit. He’s probably available this summer for sure with his contract situation at Blackburn. He’s now in the final year so, I think Blackburn would seriously consider offers for him.

“And, his versatility would make him an attractive option for Jesse Marsch, he can play out wide on the left or he can play down the middle as a number nine as well.”

The verdict

Brereton Diaz is an exciting Championship attacker who has the necessary abilities to thrive in the higher division, should a Premier League move come to fruition.

Now in the final year of his contract, Rovers may be open to parting company with the Chilean international during this summer.

A player who offers final third productivity, attacking intelligence, a relentlessness to his play and versatility, he would be an exciting option for Marsch’s Leeds.

The forward’s immediate future is an interesting one, given his importance in that Blackburn side, as the Championship outfit will be caught in two minds about this one.