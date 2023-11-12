Highlights Blackburn Rovers have joined the race to sign AFC Wimbledon forward Ali Al-Hamadi, who has impressed in League Two this season.

Blackburn Rovers have joined the race to sign AFC Wimbledon forward Ali Al-Hamadi.

According to TEAMtalk, the Lancashire outfit are targeting a move for the 21-year-old, who has caught the eye of several Championship sides.

Al-Hamadi has earned a lot of plaudits for his performances in League Two so far this season, contributing six goals and five assists from 15 appearances in the league.

He has been a key part of the side that currently sits ninth in the fourth division table, with his 10 goals helping keep the team in the EFL last season.

Blackburn face competition from the likes of Derby County, Sunderland and Leeds United, among others, in the race to sign the exciting, young forward.

Would Al-Hamdi be a good signing for Blackburn Rovers?

Former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer believes that Blackburn would be an excellent next step for the Wimbledon player given their track record in recent years.

However, he has claimed that the player’s next destination is likely to be determined by whoever is the highest bidder, given the competition for his services.

“Blackburn have joined the race to sign Ali Al-Hamadi, Wimbledon’s young striker,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Blackburn would be an attractive move for the player plying his trade in League Two at present.

“It would be a step up in standard, less pressure and, knowing the policy Blackburn have adopted recently, should he do well he will be sold on, as we have seen in the cases of two such former players [in recent years].

“As a young player, the last thing you want to do is to sit on the bench, so wherever you move to you want a guarantee of game time.

“But with every potential move in such a short career, financials will play a key part.”

Blackburn suffered a big loss going into the November international break, which has left them 12th in the Championship table.

A 2-1 loss at home to Lancashire rivals Preston North End has dented their play-off hopes.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side are four points adrift of the top six after 16 games, having won seven and lost eight.

Goals from Alan Browne and Liam Lindsay sealed all three points for Ryan Lowe’s side on Friday night, meaning Rovers are 12th in the standings going into the final international break of 2023.

Blackburn will return to action after the break with an away trip to face Stoke City on 25 November.

What next for Ali Al-Hamadi?

With so many clubs vying for his services, it is difficult to imagine the forward remaining in the fourth tier for much longer.

The gap in level between League Two and the Championship is a big leap for any player to make, so would be a big test of his potential.

However, with so many teams scouting him ahead of January, perhaps that is a sign of optimism that shows it shouldn’t be too big of an issue for him.

Blackburn could use the extra firepower up front, even if the defence is a bigger issue for Tomasson’s side, so Al-Hamadi could be a promising signing for the team if they can get it done.