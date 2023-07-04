This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Brentford are admirers of Sunderland winger Jack Clarke, according to the Daily Mail.

The Sunderland player has gained a lot of transfer interest in the past few months after an excellent campaign with the Championship outfit.

Clarke lost his way after his move from Leeds United to Tottenham Hotspur, but the winger now seems to have settled at the Stadium of Light.

The 22-year-old scored nine goals and registered 12 assists in the Championship last season, as the Black Cats reached the play-offs.

Now in the off-season, interest is reportedly growing with Burnley very keen on signing the Sunderland player this month, after seeing bids rejected. But the Clarets now face competition from a fellow Premier League side in Brentford.

Would a move to Brentford be good for Jack Clarke?

Here, three FLW writers discussed Brentford’s interest in Jack Clarke and shared whether they think it would be a good move for the player.

Brett Worthington

This has the potential to be an excellent move for both parties.

Clarke has really established himself as a top Championship player, and while his move to Spurs didn’t work out, he will be desperate for another chance at Premier League football.

Brentford are a team that is continuing to grow every season they are in the top flight, so Clarke would be joining an exciting team. Thomas Frank and Brentford have shown that they like to invest in younger talents and then give them the platform to play.

This is what Clarke needs; he has had the big money move, and it didn’t work out for whatever reason, so the next step would be to join a Premier League team where he will play and continue to improve.

Of course, Burnley are interested too, but they are new to the league and may struggle, while Brentford would be expected to be comfortably away from the relegation places, maybe pushing for Europe again.

Declan Harte

Sunderland are not in a position where they need to sell, so Brentford will need to stump up the cash for a sizable fee if they are to convince them of a move.

Clarke was quite impressive in his return to the Championship last season, playing a key role in Sunderland’s qualification to the play-offs.

The forward contributed nine goals and 11 assists as Tony Mowbray’s side finished sixth in the table.

A move to the Premier League has gone wrong for Clarke once before, so he should be wary of any interest, especially considering he has settled in so well at the Stadium of Light.

The Bees are a club that knows what they’re doing in the transfer market and won’t be signing him unless they want to use him.

However, the lack of minutes for Keane Lewis-Potter last season may be a warning sign that game time is not guaranteed under Thomas Frank.

Ned Holmes

Brentford will be an attractive destination for Jack Clarke should he leave Sunderland.

The Bees are a fantastically well run club, have established themselves in the top flight, and have an exciting coach in Thomas Frank.

Clarke is deserving of the chance to prove himself in the Premier League at some point soon and moving to a club like Brentford seems the ideal next step. He went to Tottenham too soon and his next move needs to be to somewhere that he be in and around the first team straight away.

That said, I don't think it would be the end of the world for him to spend another season at Sunderland.

He's rediscovered his confidence under Tony Mowbray but is still a bit raw and another year in the Championship, where he should have the beating of most defenders, might just help him hone his skills before making the move to the top flight.

They'll want a sizeable fee if they're to let him go, which might just put off the suitors this summer.