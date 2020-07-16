‘An attractive club’ – Michael Brown reacts to Leeds United’s interest in signing Celtic star

Leeds United could be set for an interesting summer transfer window ahead, as the Yorkshire-based side edge closer to winning a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League.

The Whites are currently sat top of the Championship table, and are three points clear of third-placed Brentford heading into their game against Barnsley on Thursday evening.

One player that Leeds are reportedly interested in signing is Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard according to a report from The Mirror.

Edouard was hugely impressive for the Scottish champions in the 2019/20 season, having scored 27 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, former Leeds United midfielder Michael Brown reacted to Leeds’ interest in the Celtic forward and felt as though the Whites could offer him the game time he wants.

“If he feels he’s going to get game time then yeah, for sure, I think he sees the Premier League and Leeds United, it’s such an attractive club for anybody.

“The Premier League is what interests every player and if Edouard feels like he’s going to get in the team and play, because you can go to a Premier League club and be in and around squad-wise, then yeah.”

Leeds are next in action on Thursday evening when they take on relegation-threatened Barnsley at Elland Road, in a match they’ll be expected to pick up three points from to strengthen their grip on top-spot in the Championship.

The Verdict:

I think he’d be a brilliant signing for Leeds in the summer.

Edouard has already shown that he can perform to a high standard with Celtic, and he’d be more than capable of stepping up to the Premier League next season.

Leeds definitely need to have a striker on their transfer targets in the summer transfer window, as Patrick Bamford isn’t a good enough option to have on his own in the top-flight.

They should do all they can to sign him, and I think he’d be a regular starter for Leeds in the top-flight next term.