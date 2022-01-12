‘An astute signing,’ ‘Good addition’ – Fulham linked with transfer move for Championship livewire: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

According to Teamtalk, Fulham are amongst the clubs keen on signing Josh Bowler from Blackpool.

The young attacker has had a stellar season so far at Bloomfield Road, after joining the club following his exit from Premier League side Everton.

Would he be a good signing for the Whites? Some of our writers at FLW discuss…

Charlie Gregory

Josh Bowler has certainly lit up the Championship for Blackpool since their promotion into the second tier, so it’s easy to see why Fulham are now keen to bring him in.

The player does represent a solid investment. At just 22-years-old, he is young with plenty of potential to get even better and would likely have a high resale value to boot. With experience under his belt in this division already, that also stands him in good stead going forward and means that he could easily step in and do a job for Fulham now.

While he might not be a nailed on starter with the Cottagers right away, he’s a fantastic option for them to have. Other sides have backups who aren’t necessarily at the required standard but Bowler is. He could start for most teams in the league based on his showings and his talent is clear for many to see.

If Fulham do manage to snap him up, then it would be an astute signing for the club.

Billy Mulley

Josh Bowler is a bright, exciting player who brings positivity and creativity to the final third for Blackpool.

He has a wand of a left foot, possessing the vision and technical ability to consistently cause problems in the orange of Blackpool.

He has been excellent since arriving from Everton this season and certainly has the ability to operate at the top end of the division.

He has not got the numbers that his performances deserve this season, with just one goal and three assists to his name, but he is a constant source of chances.

I think he would be a good addition at Fulham, maybe not for now, but his incredibly high ceiling suggests that he could cut it at Premier League level in the future.

If Fulham were to secure his transfer, a loan move back to Blackpool would be the best option.

George Dagless

I think it could be a cracking signing for Fulham, given the potential he has.

You’ve got to say fair play to Neil Critchley once again at Blackpool, for identifying Bowler’s talents after he left Everton and for giving the player the chance, platform and guidance to really show what he can do.

He has lots of potential and should only get better as a footballer, and you can see why Fulham might well be eager on signing him.

The Whites have some good attacking options already, of course, but Bowler is the sort of player that could improve them even further in the years ahead, and I think if they are promoted to the Premier League in particular then it will be a really tempting proposal for him.

