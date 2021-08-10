‘An astute acquisition’ – West Brom weighing up transfer move for 30-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Championship outfit West Bromwich Albion are preparing a move to sign Watford striker Andre Gray this summer, according to Football Insider.

The 30-year-old made 30 league appearances during the Hornets’ promotion-winning campaign last term, getting himself on the scoresheet five times and recording one assist as he secured himself a return to the Premier League.

But with Josh King, Emmanuel Dennis and Ashley Fletcher arriving at Vicarage Road this summer, it’s currently unclear how many first-team opportunities he will get in the top flight next season.

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Gray was previously offered as a makeweight for Blackburn Rovers in a potential deal for Adam Armstrong earlier in the summer – an approach that was rejected by Tony Mowbray’s side.

However, the Jamaican forward could still return to the second tier this summer with Valerien Ismael’s West Brom taking an interest in his possible availability and could pursue a permanent or loan deal.

After seeing Mbaye Diagne return to Galatasaray on the expiration of his loan spell last summer, the West Midlands side are currently in need of a centre forward and this is an area they currently seem to be focusing on.

Liam Delap and Daryl Dike have also been linked with a move to The Hawthorns recently – but would Andre Gray be a good signing for the Baggies? And would he be a much-needed addition?

We ask three of our FLW writers these two key questions.

Phil Spencer

This would be a fantastic move for West Brom.

Andre Gray has really lost his way at Watford in recent years but don’t let that fool you into thinking that he won’t be a top player at this level.

Gray is fast, powerful and has a real eye for goal that will really aid Valerien Ismael’s side this term if a deal comes off.

Providing that the Baggies can match his salary expectations this seems like an ideal opportunity to get Gray’s career back on track.

In fact, I wouldn’t bet against him getting the golden boot this season if this deal happens.

Alfie Burns

With the likes of Liam Delap and Daryl Dike both linked with West Brom, Gray would be a little bit underwhelming.

Of course, he’s been a real threat in the Championship before, but it’s been a while since he’s really got hold of the division and made a mockery of it. Plus, he’s going to be expensive in terms of wages.

In Delap or Dike, you’d be getting a much younger, enthusiastic option to spearhead Ismael’s side. Both those players seem more suited to the high-intensity style he’s looking to implement too.

There’s no denying West Brom need a No.9 to come in, you’ve just got to make sure that personnel is right alongside that.

Gray doesn’t really seem to suit what Ismael wants and it appears better options are on the radar.

Marcus Ally

Andre Gray would be an astute acquisition for West Bromwich Albion in adding some crucial Championship promotion knowhow into that attacking contingent.

Karlan Grant, Callum Robinson and Kenneth Zohore are all valuable servants at the level but the Watford man would add a point of difference to their attack, which could prove to be the deciding factor between finishing in the play-offs and pushing on for automatic promotion.

A loan move would be the preferred option, it would likely involve a loan fee but at 30 years old it is unlikely Gray improves on his numbers in previous years from here. Very much a short term deal in looking to bounce straight back up to the top-flight, Gray would command quite high wages for the second tier and given his below-par goal return last season, there is a risk to the investment.

Watford will be keen to offload the Jamaica international but covering his wages in the short term along with a loan fee should sweeten the deal, after all with his contract up in the summer the chances are the Baggies will have the option to pick him up for free then, if they so wish.