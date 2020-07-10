‘An area they need to bolster’ – Derby County plotting transfer swoop for defender: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County are reportedly keen on signing Brighton and Hove Albion defender Haydon Roberts according to The Telegraph.

Roberts has been tipped to follow in the footsteps of Ben White, who has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances on loan with Leeds United this season.

Leeds and Brentford are also interested in signing the 18-year-old in the summer transfer window, whilst German sides Mainz and RB Leipzig are keen as well.

Derby are currently sat ninth in the Championship table, and are just three points adrift of the play-off places with four matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

But would Roberts be a good addition to Phillip Cocu’s side ahead of the 2020/21 league campaign?

We discuss….

George Dagless:

He could be.

He’s a talented young player and you can see the thinking behind the Rams being interested and the player potentially succeeding there if he moved to Pride Park from Brighton.

Ben White has shown Brighton have some excellent players coming through, whilst Lewis Dunk’s success has shown they know especially how to bring through defenders.

That in mind, it would suggest Roberts could be another good player off of the production line, whilst Derby’s development of young players, and the chances they’re getting under Cocu is exemplary.

All that said, I’d say this is absolutely worth a go.

Ned Holmes:

I love this from a Derby perspective.

Looking at their options at centre-back, there is no doubt it’s an area they need to bolster.

Matt Clarke looks set to return to Brighton and I’m not sure Curtis Davies can be relied upon to play week in, week out.

Bringing in Roberts, who looks an exciting young defender, would help to freshen the defensive unit up with Mike te Wierik also set to join the club.

The 18-year-old seems to be drawing lots of attention from both English and European clubs, which emphasises just what an exciting prospect he is.

The Rams will no doubt be hoping he can have a similar impact to Brighton teammate Ben White, who has excelled at Leeds.