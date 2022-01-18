‘An area that needs work’ – Bristol City eye loan move for Premier League player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol City are interested in bringing Wolves defender Dion Sanderson to Ashton Gate this month, as per a report from the Daily Mail.

The report states that Birmingham City and QPR are providing divisional competition for his signature, with the 22-year-old enjoying a productive first half of the season with the Blues.

Sanderson, who was recalled by the Premier League outfit because of a shortage of available players, is now likely to head back out on loan.

The young defender played 15 Championship games for Birmingham during the first half of the campaign, proving to be a regular starter when available.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding this potential deal…

Adam Jones

The likes of Alex Smith and Andi Weimann have injected a bit of life into Bristol City – but they seem to be a side heading for lower mid-table mediocrity this season – a far cry from the Lee Johnson days.

This is why they need more energy and with his hunger to continue proving himself in the Championship following his time in League One last season, Sanderson would provide that.

He’s the sort of player that could raise the whole Robins’ team’s performance levels and considering Nigel Pearson often plays with a back three – having plenty of centre-back options will be crucial for them.

Nathan Baker looks set to remain out for the remainder of the season too, so the Wolves man would be an excellent addition at Ashton Gate. He won’t remain at the club permanently though, so this is a short-term solution that could end up benefitting all parties.

Ned Holmes

This could be exactly what Bristol City need.

The 6-2 defeat at the hands of Fulham on the weekend means that only one side has conceded more Championship goals than the Robins this term and shoring the backline up could make a lot of sense.

Nigel Pearson has confirmed that Nathan Baker may not play again this season and so adding more depth at centre-back makes sense as there are question marks about whether Robbie Cundy is good enough for this level.

We know that Sanderson is good enough. He’s proven that with Birmingham in the first half of the season and could slot into the back three, strengthening an area that needs work.

Unfortunately, Pearson has revealed that players will have to depart before anyone can come in and that may mean other Championship clubs can win the race for the defender.

Chris Thorpe

I think this would be a very clever addition for Pearson and co at a time when they need some fresh faces about the place.

Whether you watched him at Sunderland, Cardiff or Birmingham City, Sanderson is a player who continues to impress and is certainly one that needs to be playing regularly.

A move to Ashton Gate would therefore make sense after he was recalled by Wolves earlier this months.

It would be a shock if Birmingham don’t go back in for him however, so the Robins could have a fight on their hands to bring him in.

Overall this would be a great signing for Bristol City.