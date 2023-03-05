“An area Sheffield United will need to look at…” – Are duo good enough for Paul Heckingbottom heading into 23/24? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United‘s automatic promotion hopes took a slight dip on Saturday afternoon when they were downed by Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park in the day’s early kick-off.

A sixth-minute Harry Pickering strike was enough for Rovers to get past the Blades – despite the away side having 14 shots and four on target they were unable to get past Aynsley Pears in-between the Blackburn sticks.

United fans then had to see the club’s biggest threat to their second spot in the table in the form of Middlesbrough demolish Reading 5-0 at the Riverside Stadium to cut the gap back to four points, although the South Yorkshire outfit do have a game in-hand on their rivals.

Whatever division United find themselves in next season, they will need to strengthen in a number of positions, and one of those could be the goalkeeper spot.

Paul Heckingbottom currently has his options as Wes Foderingham and Adam Davies, and apart from a three-match spell where he was suspended it has been Foderingham who has been the starting goalkeeper in league action all season.

Are the club’s options to challenge the 32-year-old for the starting jersey at Bramall Lane in need of bolstering this summer though? The FLW team have had their say…

Alfie Burns

If I’m honest there’s little wrong with Adam Davies as a back-up to Foderingham.

As number two’s go in the Championship, he’s one of the better ones.

You often see that when there’s an established number one, it’s a young goalkeeper behind him in the pecking order or a player at the latter stage of their career.

Davies, for me, would probably get a game at a fair few Championship sides, such is his quality.

Look, if Sheffield United win promotion you’d expect them to revamp their goalkeeping options. But as far as a Championship 1-2 goes, there’s not much wrong with Foderingham or Davies.

Toby Wilding

You do get the feeling that this is an area Sheffield United will need to look at if they are promoted to the Premier League.

Admittedly, Adam Davies has a great deal of experience in the Championship behind him for a back-up ‘keeper at this level, and has not done a great deal wrong when he has had to fill in this season, so you feel he is a solid enough option for this division.

However, if the Blades were to win promotion, which they are still in a strong position to do, then that lack of experience in the top-flight of English football, when compared to other areas of their squad, would surely be a concern, given they will likely want someone between the posts who knows how to cope with the pressure of competing at that level.

With that in mind, given what will be at stake if they do go up, you feel promotion may mean that Sheffield United will need to add to their goalkeeping department in the summer.

Ben Wignall

Should Sheffield United win promotion to the Premier League, then I definitely think they could get a new goalkeeper in to either challenge or replace Foderingham in goal.

Don’t get me wrong, Foderingham is still solid and only 32 years old, so he should still have a few years left, but United could definitely do better if they’re in the top flight.

For the Championship though, the combination of Foderingham and Davies is just fine.

Both have enough experience in the EFL and especially at second tier level, and in the odd time that Foderingham will not be available then Davies has enough about him to be steady.

If it was up to me though, Davies would be third choice in the Premier League and I’d look towards a younger goalkeeper, just like United did when they loaned in Dean Henderson in 2019 and then again in 2020, to challenge Foderingham.