Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the latest name to be linked with the managerial vacancy at Leicester City.

The Daily Mail are reporting that the club hope to get an appointment completed this week and the former Man United boss is someone that is in the thinking of the Leicester board.

Solskjaer has been out of work since he left Old Trafford in November 2021 and was recently spotted back at Old Trafford watching a Man United game.

Would Ole Gunnar Solskjaer be a good appointment for Leicester City?

The Foxes are still keeping their options open, so here at FLW we have asked some of the writers for their thoughts on Solskjaer being the latest name mentioned.

Brett Worthington

This could be a very good appointment for Leicester.

Both the club and Solskjaer are in a period where they have something to prove. Leicester want to show that last season was an utter blip, while Solskjaer will be keen on proving his doubters wrong.

The concern would be that Solskjaer hasn’t managed at this level before and, with big expectations for Leicester next season, that could be a worry.

But the club is starting from scratch, and considering the other names linked to the post, the former Man United boss may be the best realistic option for the club at this time.

Declan Harte

Solskjaer has been out of work since departing Manchester United in 2021, where his time came to an end in spectacular fashion.

The form that the Red Devils displayed in his final weeks should be warning to Leicester of how bad things could get under the Norwegian.

The team was disorganised defensively, ponderous in possession and looked totally lost out on the pitch. But the 50-year-old also experienced some very high highs during his time at Old Trafford.

However, his counter-attacking style of play may not be the best fit for this Leicester team given the current make-up of the squad and the likelihood that they will dominate possession in most games in the Championship next season.

That makes this a potential appointment that the Foxes should look to avoid for now.

James Reeves

Solskjaer is definitely an appointment to avoid for Leicester.

The 50-year-old did achieve some success at Manchester United, leading the Red Devils to a second-placed finish in the Premier League and the Europa League final.

But Solskjaer failed to deliver a trophy in his spell at Old Trafford and, in truth, he should probably have been dismissed earlier.

United's performances were frequently poor under Solskjaer, and he showed little evidence of his tactical ability, while his previous poor stint in the Championship with Cardiff City in 2014 should act as a warning to the Foxes.

Solskjaer does deserve another chance in management, but it would be too much of a gamble for Leicester at this point.