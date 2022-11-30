“An appointment I would avoid” – QPR eye ex-Cardiff City boss as Mick Beale replacement: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Former Cardiff City boss Steve Morison has emerged as a potential contender for the current Queens Park Rangers managerial vacancy.

That is according to The Mirror (print edition, 30/11/22, p.51) who report that whilst Neil Critchley is the candidate the club are leaning towards, Morison is a name in the mix for the post.

Morison has held managerial positions with Cardiff’s under-23’s and the senior side before being relieved of his duties early on in the season.

With that said, below, three of our FLW writers have offered their verdict on the 39-year-old being linked with the Loftus Road vacancy.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think this is a really tough one to judge.

Morison certainly appears to fit the profile of what the club are going for, and although I do believe his sacking at Cardiff came far too soon, I’m just not convinced he’s the right man for this job.

He can of course only do so when given a chance, but even though he did okay in the Welsh capital, I just don’t think his stint there was that impressive, either.

He never got to see through the season after the club made plenty of signings and I just think with other potential candidates having proven more at this stage of their career, I’d go with them.

For me, the likes of Neil Critchley and Mark Robins, who have both been linked with the job, would come well ahead of Morison in my thinking.

Josh Cole

This would be a backwards step by QPR if they hand the reins over to Steve Morison as the 39-year-old failed to make a lasting impression during his time in charge of Cardiff.

In the 45 games that he oversaw at Cardiff, Morison only managed to guide the club to 16 victories as they suffered 21 defeats in all competitions.

With QPR aiming to challenge for a place in the play-offs this season, it is imperative that they draft in an individual who has a proven track-record of achieving success at this level as a manager.

Instead of taking a risk on Morison, the R’s should be assessing other options between now and their upcoming showdown with Burnley.

Justin Peach

It would be an appointment that I would avoid in QPR’s shoes.

There are a raft of experienced coaches out there who are perhaps better suited to the role compared to Morison. Not only that, but his record at Cardiff wasn’t a standout either although you can make the argument of him not having enough time.

If there was a clear plan in place, and he were to get backing in January to sign two or three players, then it could make sense but it would be a step down from Michael Beale.

Morison grew frustrated at Cardiff at the lack of movement in the summer transfer window, which he could get frustrated at once again considering QPR’s budget constraints.

It would be an appointment that should be avoided from a QPR perspective, opting for a coach with more experience than that of Morison.