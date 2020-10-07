‘An appealing deal’ – Tottenham eyeing transfer swoop for in-demand EFL player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Swansea City defender Joe Rodon according to Sky Sports News.

Spurs registered their interest in signing the Welshman on Monday evening, and remain confident that they can reach an agreement with Steve Cooper’s side before the domestic transfer deadline of 16th October.

It is also claimed that West Ham United are keen on signing Rodon, although Spurs appear to be leading the race to land his signature.

Rodon was a regular in the Swansea City team last season, as they narrowly missed out on promotion, after a defeat to Brentford in their play-off semi-final.

He has featured in every league match for the Swans this term, as they currently sit fourth in the Championship table after their opening four matches in the second-tier.

But would Rodon be a good addition to the Spurs squad, and is he needed by Jose Mourinho’s side?

We discuss….

Toby Wilding:

This could certainly be a good signing for Spurs.

It does look as though they are still in the market for a centre back, and Rodon’s rapid rise over the past few years suggests he is someone who could step up to the challenge well for Jose Mourinho’s side.

Indeed, at the age of just 22-year-old there is still plenty of time for him to improve in his career as well, and it also looks as though this is a signing that has a good sell-on potential for Spurs as a result of that.

The amount of competitions they are competing in this season – when the schedule is so heavy – means they could also do with bodies through the door, and allows Rodon to be confident that he could still get a decent amount of game time this season were he to make the move to North London, making it an appealing deal to both the club and the player.

Ned Holmes:

I think this could be a fantastic signing for Spurs looking ahead to the future.

It’s surprised me that there hasn’t been more interest in Rodon this summer and that more moves haven’t materialised yet because the 22-year-old looks like a fantastic young defender.

Solid, industrious, and confident on the ball, he’s got all the characteristics you’d look for in a modern top-flight defender, and signing him now looks to be a smart bit of business – as you feel his price tag will likely jump up next term.

They’ve got a fair few good options at centre-back on long-term deals at the moment, however, so it may be the case that they look to loan him back to the Swans for the season.

That would be a very, very smart bit of business – particularly with the fee thought to be between £7 million and £18 million.