Leicester City are chasing the signing of Cole Palmer from Manchester City this summer.

According to Alan Nixon, the Foxes face competition for the youngster from Burnley.

Enzo Maresca is hoping that his close relationship with the Premier League champions can help persuade the club to loan the player to Leicester.

However, the Clarets are currently managed by Vincent Kompany who is a former club captain at the Etihad.

Would Cole Palmer be a good signing for Leicester City?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the 21-year-old would be a good addition to Maresca’s side…

Declan Harte

Palmer is one of the brightest talents to come through the City academy since Phil Foden emerged on the scene.

While the 21-year-old has struggled to really break into Pep Guardiola’s plans, there is a level of talent he is competing against that almost every young talent will struggle to topple.

Leicester would be getting an exciting forward option that Maresca knows well from his time at the Etihad.

The Foxes will need reinforcement in attack, with James Maddison already out the door at the King Power Stadium.

Palmer would be a smart replacement for the England international, with the youngster able to operate in the same spaces of the pitch.

The City academy graduate is a versatile figure capable of playing as an attacking midfielder or as a winger on the right flank.

It will depend slightly on what kind of shape Maresca will look to play when in possession, but Palmer would be a good fit in either role and should be able to make the smooth transition given his history with the Leicester boss.

The competition from Burnley could cause a real stumbling block, but the guarantee of regular game time might be enough to sway him in favour of a move to Leicestershire.

Alfie Burns

There's very little denying that Cole Palmer would be a top addition for any Championship club, particularly Leicester, who have already lost James Maddison and feel destined to be without Harvey Barnes heading into the new season.

Palmer has been on the cusp of City's first-team for a while now, whilst his performances with England at the U21 Euros this summer were impressive.

Now is the time for him to head out on loan, though, in a bid to get that sort of full campaign of senior football that he undoubtedly needs.

For Leicester, he's an ambitious target despite Maresca's links, mainly because the general feeling around Palmer is that he could be playing in the Premier League regularly. Burnley are interested and surely there's another section of clubs towards the bottom third of the division that would love to take the attacking midfielder on loan for the year.

Palmer has tremendous skill, can chip in with goals and assists on a regular basis, as well as possessing that good arrogance that you sometimes need. He's the ideal type of signing to replace what's leaving Leicester this summer after relegation to the Championship. It just feels to me like City might feel fast-tracking him for a Premier League loan would be a better option this season.