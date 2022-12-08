“An ambitious move” – England U20 manager linked with Charlton Athletic vacancy: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Charlton Athletic are weighing up a potential move for England U20 manager Ian Foster.

According to Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas, the underage coach has caught the attention of the Addicks in their search for a new first team manager.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the 46-year old would be a good appointment for the League One side…

Adam Jones

“You only have to look at Steve Cooper to see that someone from the Three Lions’ setup could easily be a success at a domestic level.

“Playing a role in development some of England’s young stars over the years, he could be great at working with a squad without needing to spend too much and that’s ideal considering the Addicks are in the third tier.

“Also taking roles at current EFL clubs in the past including Coventry City and Portsmouth, he has certainly proven his worth as a coach.

“But will he be able to make that step up to a managerial role in the third tier?

“That’s the big question and some would see this potential move as a risk because of his lack of managerial experience in the EFL.”

Ned Holmes

“This would be an ambitious move from Charlton but a risky one.

“He lacks experience in the EFL as a coach and didn’t have a particularly impressive playing career but the talk is that Charlton want someone that can develop young players, and the 46-year-old can do that.

“It would be a gamble but Carter has a higher ceiling than most linked with the job.”

Declan Harte

“Foster has had plenty of success at underage level having won the European Championship with the U19 side this year.

“He was also a part of the U17 side led by Steve Cooper that won the World Cup in 2017.

“His experience working with young talent could also be invaluable, which could help Charlton to produce some talent of its own rather than needing to splash out any cash on signings.

“Taking on the mantle of a senior side will be a big step, but if he can help to turn things around at Charlton then it would be a huge success for launching his career.

“That makes this a risk worth taking, as opportunities like this may not come around too frequently for Foster again.”